Funeral services for Annette Wall Murphy, 82, of Lufkin will be held Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Cemetery in Joaquin.
Ms. Murphy was born March 5, 1940 in Shelbyville, Texas to the late Maurine (Wilburn) and Herman Wall, and died Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her residence.
Ms. Murphy graduated from Massey Business College, gaining employment at Southwest Color and the hospital before settling at Atkinson Candy Company as their Human Resources Manager. She retired from Atkinson Candy after more than 30 years of employment. Ms. Murphy was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She loved to play cards with friends and enjoyed fishing, reading, and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Ms. Murphy was avid about the care of her plants, paying particular attention to her houseplants. The primary focus of her life was her family and spending time with them. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Debbie Murphy, Michael and Tami Murphy, Larry and Julia Murphy, and Joe and Amy Murphy; daughter, Alva Jean Hill; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her longtime companion, her dog Dolly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold Wall, Richard Wall, and James Wall; sisters, Tommy Adams and Jeanette Kirkley; and son-in-law, Morris Hill.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Murphy, Matt Murphy, Jeremy Murphy, Micah Murphy, Andrew Hines, and Damian Roberts.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.