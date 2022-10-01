Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

David Merle Culp

David Merle Culp, 82, of Hudson died Monday, September 26, 2022 in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Graveside services and burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Porter Springs, Texas. Memorial comments will also be made during the morning worship service at 10:45 a.m., Sunday, October 2 at Providence Baptist Church in Hudson, where Mr. Culp was an active member for many years.