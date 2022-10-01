David Merle Culp, 82, of Hudson died Monday, September 26, 2022 in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Graveside services and burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Porter Springs, Texas. Memorial comments will also be made during the morning worship service at 10:45 a.m., Sunday, October 2 at Providence Baptist Church in Hudson, where Mr. Culp was an active member for many years.
Mr. Culp was born September 27, 1939 in Porter Springs, Texas to the late Bessie Viola (Williams) and Fred Washington Culp. Mr. Culp worked at Brookshire Brothers early in his life and then worked for American General Insurance Company for more than 35 years. He was a graduate of Crockett High School He attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, where he was a member of the ROTC. Mr. Culp enjoyed camping, canoeing, fishing, hiking and travel. He had a great love for sharing the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Gideons International for many years, an organization which distributes free Bibles around the world. He taught numerous Bible studies in his church and also taught Bible studies and shared the Gospel in both a jail and prison ministry.
Survivors include his wife, Ida Adamson Culp of Hudson; daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie Culp-Lytle and Leo Lytle of Diboll, Donna Culp-Hixon and Dan Hixon of Flint, Michele Culp Ledebohm and Herbert Ledebohm of Tyler; grandchildren, Myste Wylde, David Isaac Wilkerson, Sara Christine Wilkerson, Elijah Culp Ledebohm, Gideon Luke Lytle and Darren Samuel Lytle; great-grandchildren, Heartley Wilkerson and Dominic Wilkerson; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Raymond Strban of Hudson; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.
