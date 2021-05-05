Patricia Gammons Peel
Funeral services for Patricia Gammons Peel, 60, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mrs. Peel was born October 9,1960 in San Angelo, Texas, to Darrell Gammons and Shirley Wheless, and died Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Lufkin.
She loved going to garage sales, playing cards, camping and taking pictures. Mrs. Peel loved spending time with family, her grandkids were her life.
Mrs. Peel is survived by her husband of 43 years, Billy Wayne Peel of Lufkin; son, Billy Peel, Jr. of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Holly Peel of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, John and April Peel of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Charles Holden of Lufkin; grandchildren, Brittany and Pouchie Tubbs, John Peel, Jr. and Jordyn Peel, Sierra and Mark Peel, Christopher Peel, Joshua Peel, Jacob Peel, Katelyn Peel, Charles Holden, Jr., McKenzie Peel, and Joseph Holden; great-grandchildren, Luke Peel, and Parker Tubbs; stepmother, Linda Gammons; two brothers; three sisters; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Dewayne Peel.
Pallbearers will be Pouchie Tubbs, John Peel, Jr., John Peel, Sr., Charles Holden, Darrell Peel, and Billy Peel, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
