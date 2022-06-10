Maudell Christopher
Funeral services for Maudell Christopher, 96, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Self and Greag Modisette officiating. Interment will follow in the Gilbert Chapel Cemetery.
Maudell Christopher lived a long, full, and rewarding life and Tuesday, June 7, 2022 she gained her angel wings.
She was born April 28, 1926 in Lilbert, Texas to the late Rev. J.E. Harrell and Lula Isabelle (Cooper) Harrell. She grew up in the Bald Hill Community.
On February 1, 1946 she married her sweetheart, Howard Christopher, and they were married for 70 years. She was a loving mother and Mawmaw.
Mrs. Christopher lived a life that exemplified living the life of a faithful Christian. She always put her love into action and showed God’s love to everyone that she met. She was a great prayer warrior. She prayed for every member of her family every night from oldest to youngest. She never met a stranger and wanted everyone to feel included and made everyone that came to her house feel at home. She was an excellent cook and always made sure that her grandchildren had their favorite foods to eat any time they visited her house and on holidays.
She loved celebrating birthdays for her family and would bake cakes, pies, and desserts for these special occasions. She and her husband started a tradition of a “School’s Out Party” in 1980 for their grandchildren and this continued up until 2021.
She also enjoyed sewing and made quilts for each of her grandchildren when they graduated from high school.
She loved reading, gardening, singing, listening to gospel music, camping, and traveling. She and her husband traveled to Alaska four times and also visited many states during her lifetime. She collected thimbles from every place that she visited.
She loved God and family and would do anything for her family, friends, and neighbors. She always encouraged anyone that she met and made sure that they knew how much she loved them.
Anyone that she met she touched their life in a special way, whether it be a stranger, a neighbor, friend or family.
Despite health challenges in the last few years, Mrs. Christopher continued to carry on life with a positive outlook and with a strong determination to be there for her family and friends in any way possible.
Last week she was asked what made her happy and she replied, “helping other people”. She now passes the torch to each of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, church family and friends to continue her legacy of “helping other people”.
She was a member of Allentown Congregational Methodist Church. She loved attending church and all of her church family. She was a strong supporter of Congregational Methodist missionaries, the prayer chain, Vacation Bible Schools, and Children’s Church. She baked cookies every week for many years for the children in Children’s Church and also loved making homemade chili for the Fall Festival every year.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 70 years, Howard Christopher; and her daughter Margie Christopher Burton.
She is survived by her loving family: daughters and sons-in law, Linda and Billy Horton of Lufkin, Texas, Carol and Butch Carnley of Lufkin, Texas, and Tammy and Domenic Cenci of Val David, Quebec, Canada; son-in-law and wife, Curtis Burton and Debra of Lufkin, Texas; grandchildren, Josh Joseph of Dallas, Texas, Zach Joseph of Lufkin, Texas, Trey and Ruby Burton of Leander, Texas, Sarah and Justin Goss of Anna, Texas, Scott Burton of Kerrville, Texas, Stephanie and Scott York of Lufkin, Texas, Nick and Starla Horton of Forrest, Texas, Kristen and Todd Wright of Tyler, Texas, Justin and Kacie Carnley of Lufkin, Texas, Jackie, Domenic and James Cenci of Montreal, Canada; great-grandchildren, Beckham, Cohen, Julia, Hudson, Hunter, Tyler, Ashton, Gunner, Katelyn, Lailah, Jonah, Finley, Sidney, Lachlan, Paisley, Gavin, Sadie Carnley, Abigail, Morgon, Miah, and Sadie Goss; great-great-grandchildren, Kylie and Kayson; sisters, Betty Stanley of Tecumseh, Missouri and Zella Bunch of Fairfield, Texas; brother-in -law, Billy Joe Christopher; numerous nieces and nephews who loved Aunt Maudell/Aunt Dudie; special friends; and loving caregivers.
A special thanks to her caregivers for the love and care that they gave to Mrs. Christopher in the last few years of her life.
Pallbearers will be Josh Joseph, Jonah Wright, Hudson Burton, Trey Burton, Tyler York, and Hunter Burton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Scott Burton, Nick Horton, Bro. Charlie Walker, Zach Joseph, Todd Wright, Gunner Horton, Lachlan Carnley, Gavin Carnley, Justin Goss, Scott York, and Justin Carnley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Allentown Congregational Methodist Church, 245 HH Allen Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
