Services for Clarence "(C.B.)" Thigpen, 88, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
C.B. was born September 24, 1934 in Angelina County to Clarence Ivy and Lena (Stephens) Thigpen. He passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
C.B. loved dancing almost as much as he loved his wife Gladys and didn't hardly miss a Saturday night at the Nacogdoches VFW Post 3893 where he was member. He was also a member of the Homer Lodge 254.
C.B. joined the United States Army from 1954 to 1957. He married Gladys on August 1, 1959. He worked for Macco Tool in Houston, and then moved back to Lufkin and went to work for Southland Papermill until he retired in 1997. He decided that retirement was not for him so he went to work after that at Enterprise Car Rental, and then went to work for CHI Memorial Hospital for years. After retiring from the hospital, he drove for the car dealerships here in Lufkin.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gladys; his trusty recliner partner Princess; daughter and son-in-love, Louvinia & David Lambert of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry & Beth Thigpen of Lufkin, and Mark and Shelia Thigpen of Huffman; grandchildren, Matthew and Lacey Lambert of Franklin, Lindsey and Howard McDaniel, Ira and Seann Robinson, Jeriod and Tish Thigpen all of Lufkin, Crystal and Frankie Salinas of Cushing, Marcus and Ashley Steel of Chireno, Kendra and Lance Lopez of El Paso, and Kaycee Packard of Nacogdoches, Christopher and Remi Russell and Sarah Lopez of Deer Park, and Jonathen Lopez of Pasadena. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bill and Laverne Wesley, Nunley and Anna Mae Russell, Verline Hartman all of Lufkin, Erwin Dabbs of Frankston; along with his life long friends, Wallace and Carolyn Gartman. He also has 25 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and E.B Roy; sister-in-law, Louise Dabbs; brother and sister-in-law, Chester and Frances Russell; brother-in-law, Jack Hartman; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Chester and Ira Della Russell.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Lambert, Jeriod Thigpen, Frankie Salinas, Seann Robinson, Dean Welsey, Howard McDaniel, and Lance Lopez who is currently deployed.
Honorary pallbearers will be Members of the VFW Post 3893 and the Ladies Auxiliary.
The family would like to extend the heartfelt appreciation for the love and compassion shown by Affinity Hospice during this time and to Dr. Kindrell Tucker for being so understanding and caring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in C.B.'s memory may be made to the VFW Post 3893, 2406 Hunter St., Nacogdoches, TX 75961.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.