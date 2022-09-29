Gipson square 0413

Services for Clarence "(C.B.)" Thigpen, 88, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.

C.B. was born September 24, 1934 in Angelina County to Clarence Ivy and Lena (Stephens) Thigpen. He passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.