Funeral services for Harold “Sonny” Newsom, 92, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jack Knox and Reverend Jennifer Steele-Lantis officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Newsom was born February 19, 1928 in Brownwood, Texas to the late Esther Floride (Calhoun) and Martin Dennis Newsom, and passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Newsom graduated from Lufkin High School in 1945. He attended Texas Christian University, The University of Texas, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1951. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. He was released from active duty in 1953 and returned to Lufkin where he was employed by Lufkin Industries and retired after 32 years of employment. During that time, Mr. Newsom continued his military service by joining the Air Force Reserve. He served 20 years of total service, being promoted through the ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major. Mr. Newsom was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a lifelong member of First Christian Church and an Eagle Scout. He loved nature and took great pride in maintaining his yard. He was kind, loving, and a friend to all and was admired and respected by everyone he met.
Survivors include daughter, Debbie Brown of Lufkin, daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Brian Hughey of Kingwood, and Susan and Geff Brown of Breinigsville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren and spouses, Laura and James Keith, Austin Hughey, Amanda Brown, Caitlyn Brown, Austin and Meggie Brown, Allison and Austin Fischer; six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years, Geneva Newsom; brother, Ben Newsom; sister, Joan Poplin; and son-in-law, Allen Brown.
Pallbearers will be Larry Crain, Arlin Grimes, Ron Hufford, John Ippolito, Lynn Pavlic, and John Porter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Brown, Ray Carswell, Jim Riggs, and Ernest Rowe.
His family would like to express appreciation to Hospice in the Pines and to his caregivers for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 1300 South First Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, and the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
For those attending the service, the family requests that masks be worn and safety guidelines be followed to ensure everyone’s safety.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
