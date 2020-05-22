William Charles ‘Charlie’ DeLaFosse

Services for William Charles “Charlie” DeLaFosse, 77, of Hudson, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. DeLaFosse died May 20, 2020, in Cypress.

Danny Doyle Gallier

Services for Danny Doyle Gallier, 74, of Onalaska, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Village Mills First Baptist Church in Village Mills. Interment will follow at the Village Mills Cemetery. Mr. Gallier was born Jan. 10, 1946, in Beaumont and died May 20, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Saturday at the church. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.

Mary Robinson

Services for Mary Robinson, 96, of San Augustine, will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Bethany Memorial Gardens in Milam. Visitation is Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at Wayman Roberts Funeral Home. Mrs. Robinson was born Sept. 12, 1923 and died May 19, 2020.

Robert Taylor ‘Skeeter’ ‘Papa’ Scarborough

Services for Robert Taylor “Skeeter” “Papa” Scarborough, 77, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Diboll. Mr. Scarborough was born May 23, 1942, in Bessmay and died May 20, 2020. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you