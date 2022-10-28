Funeral services for Ralph Roy Maddoux, 96, of Lukin, will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Dwayn Calvert, Ricky Carroll, and Texas Ranger Joe Haralson officiating. Interment will follow at East Prairie (Possum Walk) Cemetery in Groveton, Texas.
Mr. Maddoux was born on September 15, 1926, in Trinity County, Texas, to Alex A. Maddoux and Minnie Pearl (Butler) Maddoux, and passed away peacefully from this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas with his family by his side.
Ralph grew up in Trinity County farming the land with his family. He graduated from Pennington High School in 1942 and worked various jobs before joining the Army in 1945 to serve during WWII. In March of 1948, he began his career with the Texas Department of Public Safety, administering driver’s license tests in surrounding East Texas towns. He carried a stop sign in the trunk of his car as many of these communities didn’t have any at the time. He took department leave of absence to serve in the Army once again during the Korean conflict in 1951. He returned to his career with the DPS and retired as a region 3 Major over the Texas Highway Patrol in Corpus Christi in 1985. He spent the better part of four decades dedicated to service of his country and his community.
Ralph married Faye (Woods) Maddoux on September 26, 1951. After many moves over the years, they retired and settled in Lufkin to be near family. He was a member of Calvary Chapel Church in Lufkin. Ralph enjoyed being outdoors, tending to his garden and working in his yard. He loved watching Sunday afternoon NASCAR races and keeping detailed notes to share with his girls. He enjoyed a good game of 42 and no matter the time of day, you could always twist his arm and talk him into sharing a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream with you. Ralph loved his family fiercely. He was strong and he was wise. He was a man of few words but had priceless stories to share when he got started. Everyone that knew him, loved him. His sense of humor, infectious smile and positive attitude will forever warm our hearts.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Faye Maddoux of Lufkin; daughter, Wanda Haboush of Tyler; granddaughters, Debbie LaRoe of Pollok, Suzanne Haboush of Hockley, and Brenda Crow and husband Eli of Tyler; great grandchildren, Erin LaRoe and Joshua Davis of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Emily Tieman and husband Austin of Eagle River, Alaska, Madelynn Crow and Samuel Crow of College Station; nieces and nephews, Brenda Drake, Susan Shepherd, David Drake, Virginia Umholtz, and Terry and Debra Lowry; numerous other nieces, nephews, and friends. He is also survived by his special feline companion, Molly Maddoux.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Ralph Roy Maddoux Jr. and John Alan Maddoux.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Carroll, Jay Crain, Joshua Davis, David Drake, Terry Lowry, Alan Sims and Austin Tieman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Keel and Aaron Smith.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for the loving staff at Hospice in the Pines for the exceptional care and compassion shown during a difficult time.
Special memorials can be made to Hospice in The Pines, 1504 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904.
