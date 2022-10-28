shafer square sept 2021

Ralph Roy Maddoux

Funeral services for Ralph Roy Maddoux, 96, of Lukin, will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Dwayn Calvert, Ricky Carroll, and Texas Ranger Joe Haralson officiating. Interment will follow at East Prairie (Possum Walk) Cemetery in Groveton, Texas.