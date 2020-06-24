Ernest Ray Thornton
Funeral services for Ernest Ray Thornton, 86, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating.
Mr. Thornton was born September 5, 1933 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Faye (Bridges) and Ernest Riley Thornton, and died Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Thornton was a life-long resident of Angelina County. He was a route salesman for various snack food distributors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having a good conversation. He proudly serviced his county in the United States Navy. Mr. Thornton attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Billie Thornton of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and David Nick of Lufkin; grandsons, Zachary Nick and Colten Nick, both of Lufkin; great-grandson, Cooper Nick of Lufkin; brother, Joe Thornton of Groveton; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Richard Denum of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Kay Dean Thornton of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother and stepfather, Faye and Henry T. Smith; three brothers, and one sister.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and David Nick.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
