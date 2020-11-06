Billie Myrle Duncan Jackson
It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Billie Myrle Duncan Jackson on November 2, 2020. We are grieving at the loss of our Mom, Grandma, Bill, Sister, Aunt Bill, Billie Myrle, and Willie. Billie was born on April 3, 1940. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Billie requested everyone stay home and stay safe. There will be no funeral service, but her family will celebrate her life when it is safe to gather again. The cards, letters, calls, and text messages from her family and friends lifted her spirits in her last days.
She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School and stayed in touch with her classmates. She volunteered her sharp record-keeping skills to organize the class reunions each year. Billie was a devoted client of The Mane Attraction Beauty Salon, which she visited every Thursday for over 40 years. She was also a lifelong member of Pollok Baptist Church.
Billie was a hard worker, determined, and dedicated. She loved politics and left her family 50 years of Newsweek Magazines. She was politically savvy and instilled it in her daughters and granddaughters. Billie loved her family and bragged about them every chance she had.
Survivors include Billie’s daughter, Jackie Lyles of Houston, daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Jimmy Sheffield of Alto. Granddaughter, Sydney Sheffield of Houston, granddaughter, Reagan Sheffield, and her fiancé Chantz Jeter of Tyler, and granddaughter, Jessica Clark, and family, Chris, Vivian, and Cal Clark of Ennis. Sister, Sarah Holland of Pollok and sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Ken Hubenthal of Houston, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Billie was proceeded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Joe Jackson, along with mother and father, Brunette, and Hubert Duncan, lifelong friends, Larie Manley Smith and her husband Jerald and Brenda Ashby Modisette and her husband Reggie, second Mother, Hazel Lilly Lyles, and Sister-in-Love, Laura Helen Hanner.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 (www.hospiceinthepines.org). The family is grateful for the wonderful care our Mom received from the Hospice in the Pines inpatient nursing staff, CHI St. Luke’s ICU physicians, nurses, staff, and PAM Specialty Hospital physicians, nurses, and staff. Billie was very thankful for the support of her niece, Erica Hubenthal Lescinskas, MD.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
