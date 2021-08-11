Kenith “Kenny” Ray Goins
Services for Kenith “Kenny” Ray Goins, 44, of Lufkin, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at LifePoint Church, with Bro. Scott Reed and Bro. Gene Hazell officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Kenny was born November 18, 1976 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Linda Kay (Hall) Goins and Jerry Goins. He passed from this life to be with Jesus on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Kenny was a member of LifePoint Church and was a Bible study leader there. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Astros, Titans, Longhorns and Spurs ball games and spending time with friends and family. He has been known to pull a practical joke at times.
Survivors include his fiancée, Dayla Childress; her daughter, Delani Gant; father, Jerry Goins; second mother, Glenda Goins; sister, Melissa Fitzhenry and husband Mark; brothers, Nathan Williams and wife Shawna, Paul Williams, Bryson Goins and Timothy Hodges; sister, Arya Goins; nephew, Noah Goins and wife Kalyn; great-nephew, Conner Goins; nephew, Devin Fitzhenry; nieces, Emma, Baylee, Samantha and Katie Williams, Maddie, Mia and Mackenzey Barnhart; uncles, Jose Mott, Jimmy Goins and wife Barbara and Clarence Hall, Charles Hall, Jerry Hall and Ronald Hall; aunts, Billie Bryce, Waynette Patterson, Nell Goins, Norma Cagle, Nita Poisso, Mary Hall, Patsy Hall and Rita York; uncles and aunts, Vurlon and Gale Vaughn and Donald and Doris Storie; uncle, Jerry Storie; goddaughter, Kelsey Moore; special family members, Dale and Denise Childress; and scores of cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Kay (Hall) Goins; grandparents, Barney and Nettie Mae Goins and Burl and Mabel Hall; uncles, Lester Patterson, Arden, Wannie and Kenith Hall, Herman and Benny Goins, Orville Bryce, and Robert and Dale Storie; aunts, Oleta Hall, Sarah Mott and Anna Mills; and step-grandmother, Juanita Upchurch.
Pallbearers will be Doug Krell, Jeremy Rogers, Harvey Baskette, Jeremy Chandler, Brandon McCollum, Kevin Moore, Bobby Powell and John Mettlen.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of Kenny’s male cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the church.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.