James V. Poskey
Funeral services for James V. Poskey, 82, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Brother Charles M. Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Poskey was born February 18, 1938 in Grand Saline, Texas to the late Hertha Helen (Foeh) and Vincent Poskey, and died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Poskey, known to most as “Poskey”, graduated from Lufkin High School in 1956. He married the love of his life, Nelda Jo Wright, February 18, 1960 and they made their lifetime home in Lufkin, Texas.
Poskey was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He never met a stranger and loved to pick on anyone that would allow it. He was known to many as the man that drove the church bus to football games, the man who would help anyone, and just “that guy with the cigar”. Poskey was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and just going for a drive in the country.
Mr. Poskey was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was a longtime member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and could be found reading his Bible even after his health was failing. To him, faith was simple.
Survivors include his wife, Nelda Jo (Wright) Poskey; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Kel Carroll and Shanda and Mark Emmons; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Betty Poskey; grandchildren, Brian Carroll and wife Amanda, Kacie Carroll, Ryan Emmons, Katie Emmons and fiancé Bradley Slusher, and Kenneth Poskey; sister, Donnie Journeay; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Kel Carroll, Mark Emmons, Brian Carroll, Ryan Emmons, Kenneth Poskey, and Bradley Slusher.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.