Funeral services for Dr. Jeffrey Dean Russell, 71, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Dr. Russell was born January 24, 1951 in Baytown, Texas to the late Dolphie Jane (Walker) and Augustus Romulus Russell, Jr., and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his residence.
Dr. Russell resided in Lufkin for 35 years and was a retired surgeon. His first love was his Savior, and he dearly loved his wife and daughters. He enjoyed nature, writing and listening to music, playing guitar, and farming. Dr. Russell was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church. He was an avid barbequer and he loved science and putting that to use through his practice of medicine.
Survivors include his wife, Lynne (Miller) Russell of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah and Trey Giglio of Shreveport, Louisiana, Katherine and Jason Aguirre of Houston, and Rebecca Russell of Dallas; brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Elaine Russell of Baytown; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Stan Edmondson of Baytown; mother-in-law, Mary Miller of Grand Prairie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Trey Giglio, Jason Aguirre, Brandon Brumley, Jarrod Cunningham, and Lee Edmondson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.