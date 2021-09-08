Cody Adams
A memorial reception for Cody Adams, 33, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Huntington Civic Center. Cody was born Jan. 10, 1988, in Lufkin and died Aug. 5, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Letrace Faye Anderson
Graveside services for Letrace Faye Anderson, 83, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Anderson was born March 13, 1938, in Cooke County and died Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence.
Ernest Don Balch
Services for Ernest Don Balch, 83, of Lufkin, at 10 a.m. Friday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Balch was born Sept. 24, 1937, and died Sept. 6, 2021, at his residence. Visitation will be Friday prior to service at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel.
Jerry Lynn Birdwell
Graveside services for Jerry Lynn Birdwell, 78, of San Augustine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Macune Cemetery in San Augustine County. Mr. Birdwell was born Sept. 15, 1942, in San Augustine and died Sept. 7, 2021, in Lufkin. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Obed Earl Drawhorn
Obed Earl Drawhorn, 88, of Nederland, was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Port Neches and died Sept. 3, 2021, in a local hospital. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Arlen Glenn Lewis
Services for Arlen Glenn Lewis, 48, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in San Augustine County. Mr. Lewis was born Jan. 1, 1973, in Houston and died Aug. 31, 2021, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Damon Moak
Services for Damon Moak, 59, of Pollok, were held Sept. 7, 2021, in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services followed in the Kirbyville City Cemetery. Mr. Moak was born Dec. 27, 1961, in Kirbyville and died Sept. 3, 2021, in Pollok.
