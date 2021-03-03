Terri Carlisle
Services for Terri Carlisle, 63, of Nacogdoches, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Ms. Carlisle was born Dec. 19, 1957, in Bryan and died March 2, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Jerry Ray Hill
Services for Jerry Ray Hill, 62, of Sweeny, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Hill was born Oct. 31, 1958, and died March 1, 2021.
Charles W. Morton
Services for Charles W. Morton, 81, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Simpson Campground Cemetery in Woden. Mr. Morton was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Woden, and died Feb. 19, 2021, at a Lufkin hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Paul Michael Polk
Memorial services for Paul Michael Polk, 35, of Lufkin, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Paul was born Aug. 2, 1983, in Nederland and died March 4, 2019.
Sydney 'Syd' Rhodes, Jr
Services for Sydney “Syd” Rhodes, Jr., 62, of Huntington, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Syd was born July 24, 1958, in Channelview and died Feb. 28, 2021.
