Eric Sauceda
Services for Eric Sauceda, 29, of Lufkin, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until service time.
Eric was born March 28, 1991 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Eva (Perez) and Saul G. Sauceda. He passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his residence.
Eric was a loving son, brother and grandson. He had a big heart and never met a stranger. Heaven just received a loving angel.
Eric was survived by his parents, Eva and Saul Sauceda of Lufkin; brothers, Saul Sauceda, Jr. and Oscar Sauceda, both of Lufkin; and grandfather, Tony Rodriguez Sauceda of Lufkin.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
