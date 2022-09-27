shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Rhenda Miller, 66, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Sand Flat Cemetery in Pollok.

Mrs. Miller was born on August 3, 1956, in Lufkin, Texas, to R.L. Foster and Thelma Irene (Gough) Foster, and died Friday, September 23, 2022, in Lufkin.