Funeral services for Rhenda Miller, 66, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Sand Flat Cemetery in Pollok.
Mrs. Miller was born on August 3, 1956, in Lufkin, Texas, to R.L. Foster and Thelma Irene (Gough) Foster, and died Friday, September 23, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Miller was a member of Midland Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching and playing Wheel of Fortune. Mrs. Miller also enjoyed playing computer games and loved detective shows. She loved her husband and children but also loved her sisters.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Miller of Livingston; daughter, Jenny Ham of Ontario, Canada; daughter and son-in-law, Chrissy Ann and Matthew H. Kennington of Salt Lake City, UT; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Lee and Jackie Miller of Spring, TX; daughter, Celeste Ramirez of Brigham City, UT; grandchildren, Delilah, Isabella, Nicoli, and Lily; sister, Marjory White of Tipp City, OH; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Kenneth Struwe of Columbus, OH; sister, Wanda Foster of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her adopted parents, Loyd and Felma Gough; and sister, Rhonda Lannette Gough.
Honorary pallbearer will be Ricky Miller.
Special memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home.
