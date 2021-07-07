Services for Betty Jean (Ramsey) Stewart, 94, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street.
Mrs. Stewart was born February 14, 1927 in Sherman, Texas, the daughter of the late Rene (Jones) and T. P. Ramsey. She passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Stewart was retired from Lufkin Industries, where she was a secretary for more than 30 years. She was a member of Lufkin’s First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Cherrie Ramsey; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Stewart; parents; and brothers, J. M. Ramsey and Billy Jack Ramsey.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.