Alton Ross Sr.
Alton Ross Sr. (Buddy) went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020 in Huntington, TX. He was born on December 14, 1955 to Earl and Hazel Ross.
He is preceded in death by his son Alton E. Ross Jr. and father Earl Ross Sr.
He is survived by mother Hazel B. Ross, wife Martha Ross, son Travis Ross and wife Alissa Ross, daughter Amanda Johnson and husband Timothy Johnson, daughter Daisy Cryer and husband Colton Cryer, and grandchildren Kane Ross, Kason Ross, and Easton Cryer. He had many brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews.
