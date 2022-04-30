Funeral services for Oran Johnson, 83, of Zavalla, will be held Monday, May 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson Missionary Baptist Church in Zavalla with Bro. Van Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Cameron Cemetery in Saron community.
Mr. Johnson was born November 19, 1938, in Lufkin, Texas, to Louis Johnson and Minnie Lee (Grimes) Johnson, and died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Lufkin.
Oran was a simple man who loved life, his family, and his lord. He was a song leader at Johnson Missionary Baptist Church and loved to worship and lead others in worship. He was an exceptional “42” player and thoroughly enjoyed fishing. He worked as a construction superintendent and was very talented at building things. He loved spending time with his family and community and was a servant at heart.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Van and Alice Johnson of Pollok, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Debbie Johnson of Zavalla, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Bruce Runnels of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Amy Johnson of Combine, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Carey and Juline Johnson of Hudson, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Darren Bitner of Lufkin, TX; David King of Zavalla; Terri and Tim Hoyt of Midland TX; Sherri and Kerry Nelson of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren, Aubree, Shealee, Rhett, Desirae, Derek, Brandy, Terry, Tisha, John, Greg, Valerie, Autumn, Kristen, Amber, Austin, Kayla, Kolby, Kade, Kylee, Jeremy, Jessica, and Erica; several great and great-great-grandchildren; grandchildren at heart, Shana, Kera, Tabitha, Sarah, Ryan, Steven, Shayla, and Korey; “sister”, Reva Weaver; and other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Minnie Lee Johnson and his wife, Barbara Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Van, Bruce, Kevin, Carey, Kolby, and Kade Johnson.
Special memorials may be made to Johnson Missionary Baptist Church, 26534 US-69, Zavalla, TX 75980.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Johnson Missionary Baptist Church in Zavalla.
The Family would like to express their special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice, Wayne Evans, and all caregivers at Pinecrest Retirement Center.
