George Lee Dyer

George Lee Dyer, 80, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Decatur.

George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy Dyer of Paradise; his daughter, Leean Bozeman and husband Chris of Huntington, Tx; his, Adam Coxwell of Indiana; numerous extended family and a host of friends.

Private family memorial service will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Garden of Memories in Lufkin, TX