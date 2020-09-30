George Lee Dyer
George Lee Dyer, 80, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Decatur.
George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy Dyer of Paradise; his daughter, Leean Bozeman and husband Chris of Huntington, Tx; his, Adam Coxwell of Indiana; numerous extended family and a host of friends.
Private family memorial service will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Garden of Memories in Lufkin, TX
