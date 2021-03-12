Linda Sanford
Services for Linda Sanford, 71, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll.
Linda was born August 13, 1949 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Linnie Estelle (Watson) and Brady Mack Burnett. She passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.
Linda was a loving wife, aunt and cousin and was retired from Dollar General. She enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. Linda was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of almost 49 years, Johnny Wayne Sanford of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmie and Joyce Burnett of Huntington, Hershel and Mary Burnett of Westchester, Pennsylvania; nephews, Bubba Nerren and wife Tamara, Scott Burnett and wife Julie, Keith Burnett, Kevin Burnett and wife Jene, J. C. Burnett and wife Stephanie and Bobby Burnett and wife Tina; nieces, Darla Townsend and husband David, Jennifer Poe and husband Jerry, and Becky Quinn and husband Daniel; mother-in-law, Emily Alice Harris; cousins, Tommy and Marty Harris; brother-in-law, George Griffith; special friends and neighbors, Robert and Jackie Williams; and numerous great-nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, John E. Harry; sisters, Darlene Read and Geneva Griffith; father-in-law, Wilburn H. Harris; and her puppy and sidekick, Wally.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Nash, Greg Thomas, Kevin Burnett, J. C. Burnett, Keith Burnett and Tom Harris.
Memorial contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
