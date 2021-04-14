David Shane Hughes
Graveside services for David Shane Hughes, 58, of Lufkin, were held Tuesday in the Hillcrest Cemetery. David was born July 22, 1962, in Michigan and died April 6, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
David M. Holt Sr.
A memorial for David M. Holt Sr., 86, of Lufkin, will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Holt was born Feb. 24, 1935, and died April 12, 2021, in Lufkin.
Nancy Janette Ricca
Nancy Janette Ricca, 89, of Lufkin, was born Sept. 3, 1931, in Carlos and died April 9, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Sue Thomas
Services for Sue Thomas, 80, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Homer Cemetery. Mrs. Thomas was born Nov. 4, 1940, in India and died April 12, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.