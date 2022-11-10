In loving memory of our mother, Greta G. Frusha, 59, who passed away on October 30, 2022. Greta was the devoted wife of Jeffrey Frusha, the loving mother of Jessica Martinez, Anna-Lesa Frusha, Samuel Ross, Cody Ross, and Maria Matlock, and adoring Grams and Mimi to her grandchildren Wyatt Bell and Toa Martinez. She was also the younger sister of Freddie Gallas and the doting aunt of Jeremy Gallas, Kit Gallas, and Danny Gallas. Our mother was a kind, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. Greta was a dreamer, the most amazing writer, and the kindest most dedicated teacher. Greta has always been there for us offering advice, a shoulder to cry on, and an ear to listen to. She loved her extra kids and her fur babies. Everyone has always been welcome in her home. She loved reading a good book and a hot cup of tea. She always encouraged us to be kind and forgiving to ourselves and others. Our mother was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Mother, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace. She is preceded in death by her parents Winifred and Ethel Mckee. There is no service scheduled at this time. We are planning a celebration of life in the spring to honor our mother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.