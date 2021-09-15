Teresa Anne (Harrell) Anderson was born April 23, 1950, and died Sept. 11, 2021. Groveton Funeral Home, directors.
Jack J. 'Jackie' Bouslog
Services for Jack J. “Jackie” Bouslog, 60, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. today in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Jackie was born April 27, 1961, in Liberty and died Sept. 11, 2021, in Huntington.
Shirley Elaine (Hefley) Brister
Shirley Elaine (Hefley) Brister was born March 25, 1947, and died Sept. 10, 2021. Groveton Funeral Home, directors.
Donald Lee 'Don' Carden
Private services will be held for Donald Lee "Don" Carden, 82, of Bronson. Mr. Carden was born Sept. 29, 1938, in Terrell and died Sept. 12, 2021, in Bronson. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Helen Marie Mason
Helen Marie Mason was born Sept. 2, 1934, and died Sept. 11, 2021. Groveton Funeral Home, directors.
The Rev. Frank M. Thompson
Services for the Rev. Frank M. Thompson, 90, of Trinity, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in San Augustine County. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Thompson was born Oct. 6, 1930, in Hamilton County and died Sept. 11, 2021, in Houston County. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
James Ray Vercher
Services for James Ray Vercher, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Vercher was born Nov. 28, 1954, in Orange and died Sept. 10, 2021, in Lufkin.
