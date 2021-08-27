Frances Ann Williamson
Funeral services for Frances Ann Williamson, 78, of Diboll will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Daniel Lakey officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Ms. Williamson was born August 1, 1943 in Orange, Texas to the late Jean Frances (Cooper) and Burl Darwin Pickard, and died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in a local hospital.
Ms. Williamson attended Mary Hardin Baylor and was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University. She retired after 11 years of teaching at Zavalla, Broaddus, Carthage and Houston ISDs. She was also a retired social worker for Texas Health and Human Services. Ms. Williamson had many talents, including quilting, sewing, and crocheting. She was an accomplished piano player, having played for many churches through the years, including First Baptist Zavalla, Alco, and Carthage, to name a few. Her family fondly recalls what a loving and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother she was, always attending their sporting events and supporting their endeavors. Ms. Williamson will be remembered as upbeat, friendly, and always making friends with anyone. “Nanny Fran” was an “adoptive” mom, grandmother and great-grandmother to many children throughout her life and she will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her son, Robert Gregory Williamson of Zavalla; daughter, Robin Lakey of Zavalla; grandchildren, Brooke Colwell and husband Clay of Huntington, Hope Galloway and Garrett Galloway, both of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Peyton and Gavin Galloway of Lufkin, Lewin and Gentrie Colwell of Huntington; sister, Martha Jo Daily of Forney; brother, James Pickard and wife Charlotte of Quitman; aunts, Jo Cooper of Zavalla and Billie Cooper of Prattville, Alabama; uncle, Joe Pickard of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Jim Daily.
Pallbearers will be William Cooper, Walter Charles Cooper, Garrett Galloway, Jon Daily, Jay Daily, and David Williamson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clay Colwell and Mark Pickard.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church of your choice, or the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
