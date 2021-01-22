Funeral Services for W. S. “Bo” Fortune, 94, of Corrigan, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the Corrigan First Baptist Church with Bro. Buster Griggs and Pastor Gary Forrest officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 in the First Baptist Church.
Mr. Fortune was born August 24, 1926 in Corrigan to the late Walter Sidney and Jessie Lee (Sirman) Fortune and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 20, 2021 in Corrigan.
After graduating high school, Bo joined the United States Army. During his tenure in the military, he served as a Military Police during the Korean War. In 1952, he went to work for Sinclair Oil, being employed with over 26 years of service. In 1978, he went to work for TXDOT, retiring after 10 years.
Bo was a Baptist by faith and a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Corrigan. He was also a 59-year member of the Corrigan Masonic Lodge #1103. He raised cows and enjoyed his horses. In his younger years, he would attend the annual trail riding events. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great grandsons. Bo always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He will be remembered by his kind heart and love he had for his family.
Bo is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Grimes and Jackie Fortune of Corrigan; grandson, Walter L. Fortune and wife Bernadette of Galveston; granddaughter, Tracy Fortune Cobb and husband Mike of Corrigan; great grandsons, John Fortune of League City and Chris Cobb of Corrigan and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Mattie Sirman and Joe and Addie Fortune; parents, Walter and Jessie Lee Fortune; wife, Nona Fortune.
Pallbearers: Bo Smith, David Reed, John Fortune, Chris Cobb, Sidney Gardner, and Larry Burris.
Honorary Pallbearers: Hal Hubbard, O. L. McCarty, Lowell Moore, and Jerry Cockrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice in The Pines or Corrigan First Baptist Church.
