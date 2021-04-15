Bobby Dean Murry of Groveton, Texas was born on February 11, 1948 in Houston, TX to the late Charlie and Bonnie (Reynolds) Murry and went to his eternal home on March 29, 2021 at the age of 73 years in Lufkin, TX.
He loved playing cards, dominoes and spending time with his family and friends, especially “the boys”. He was also a member of the Groveton Master Mason Eastern Star Lodge 284. He loved to hunt and fish, and feed his cows. Bobby enjoyed being able to serve the community when he ran his store. He ran his business 40 plus years and was proud to be one of the only full-service stores in the area for many years.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Denise Murry of Groveton; daughters, Lisa Murry, Lanie and husband, David Smith, Michelle, and husband John Reynolds Jr.; grandchildren: Madison and Mallory Smith, Lily and Jack Reynolds, and a host of extended family, and other relatives and friends also survive.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Bonnie Murry.
Visitation was held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX. Funeral services for Mr. Murry were held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Groveton Funeral Home with Bro. Lewis Jones officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.
