Jaq’uelin Lei’Agn Plowman
Funeral services for Jaq’uelin Lei’Agn Plowman, 3 months, of Huntington, will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Solid Rock Family Church in Lufkin with Pastor Richard Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Huntington Cemetery.
Jaq’uelin was born August 1, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas, to Shane Richard Plowman and Frances Sue (Johnson) Plowman and gained her wings on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence.
Jaq’uelin loved to eat, smile, laugh, and cuddle. She also loved cooing, being talked to, and being kissed on her head. Jaq’uelin enjoyed lullaby’s, music, and for people to sing to her. She loved visits to see her God parents, being outdoors, her bears, unicorn, and having her blankets snuggled tight around her. Jaq’uelin didn’t like big bows on her head or getting dressed up for pictures. Jaq’uelin liked to watch T.V. and look at the bright colors on the screen. Above all, she loved her parents, and she was a happy baby, filled with joy and life.
She is survived by her parents, Shane and Frances Plowman of Huntington; dad, James McCarty of Lufkin; brothers, Tanner Morgan of Lufkin, Elijah McCarty of Lufkin, and Lincoln Jones of Ft. Worth; sisters, Jane Plowman Johnson, Ka’Linda Plowman, Aubrey Klock, all of Huntington and Whitney Francis of Lufkin; grandparents, Richard and Mary Johnson of Huntington, Melissa and Dennis Daughtery of Lufkin, and Chuck Plowman of Lufkin; God parents, Jerry and Violet Riley of Lufkin; great God parents, Sylvester and Stephanie Rodriquez of Huntington; uncle and aunt, Richard Johnson Jr. and Crystal Perez of Huntington, Shelby Johnson of Lufkin, Adam and Holly Klock of Huntington, Edward and Anna Sweet of Lufkin, and Jodie Sweet of Lufkin; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jaq’uelin was preceded in death by her grandmother, Jane Plowman; grandfather, David Owens; great grandparents, William and Linda Sweet, Leon and Frances Johnson, Fannie Vanhoy, Mattie McCarty, and Nancy Ferguson; great aunts, Lisa Sweet, Twynette Sweet, and Carolyn Wiggins; great uncles, James Johnson (Bear), Doyle Johnson, and Wayne Bowdionk; great uncle, William Jesse Sweet; cousins, William Jesse Bass and Kinley Sweet; along with many numerous relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Richard Johnson Jr., Trucker Ray Sweet, Tanner Morgan, and Jane Plowman Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be James McCarty, Adam Klock Jr., Bentley Taylor, and Logan McMillan.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.