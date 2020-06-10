Timothy Almand
Services for Timothy Almand, 53, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Almand died June 9, 2020, in Huntington.
Triston Rance (Dewberry) Justus
Services for Triston Rance (Dewberry) Justus, 23, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at New Hope Chapel in the Rivercrest Community. Interment will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Triston was born June 14, 1996, in Lufkin and died June 6, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at New Hope Chapel. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.