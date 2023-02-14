shafer square sept 2021

Graveside services for Austin W. Elliott, 90, of Diboll, will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Old Union Cemetery in Hudson with Rev. Michael West officiating.

Mr. Elliott was born on December 22, 1932, in Latch, Texas, to the late Leo Dale Elliott and Vola (Borden) Elliott, and died Friday, February 10, 2023, in Lufkin.

