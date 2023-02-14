Graveside services for Austin W. Elliott, 90, of Diboll, will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Old Union Cemetery in Hudson with Rev. Michael West officiating.
Mr. Elliott was born on December 22, 1932, in Latch, Texas, to the late Leo Dale Elliott and Vola (Borden) Elliott, and died Friday, February 10, 2023, in Lufkin.
Mr. Elliott was of Baptist faith. He loved singing and playing music. Mr. Elliot enjoyed fishing and working on cars, especially Model T's.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Fay Elliott of Diboll; son, Darryl Elliott of Pollok; daughter, Deana Robinson of Pollok; grandson, Erik Russell of Pollok; granddaughter, Rachel Elliott of Nacogdoches; step-grandson and wife, Walter and Christy Matthews of Diboll; step-granddaughter and husband, Jenny and Johnathon Kelley of Livingston; step-granddaughter, Diane Matthews of Diboll; 5 step-great granddaughters; 1 step great-grandson; 2 step-great great-granddaughters; sister, Dee Adams of Lufkin; nephew, Steve Lee of Lufkin; niece, Rhonda Lee of Lufkin; niece, Jamie Adams of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Elliott; brothers, D.L. Elliott, Gerald Elliott, and Aubrey Elliott; sister, Mavonee Kendrick; stepson, Elwin Derryberry; step-daughter, Dedra Matthews; along with uncles, aunts, and other relatives.
