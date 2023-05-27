Funeral services for Autrie Jlon “AJ” McGrew, 65, of Diboll will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Anthony Hodge and Pastor Jimmy Hadnot officiating. Interment will follow in Davis Memorial Garden.
Mrs. McGrew was born October 17, 1957 in Moscow, Texas to Erma Lee (Davis) and Alfonce Hodge, Sr., and died Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. McGrew resided in Angelina County most of her life. She was the founder of Triple AAA Ministries and tirelessly gave to all that she encountered. Mrs. McGrew loved reselling. She was the “garage sale queen”. She was a member of Hodge Memorial Church where she served as lead musician.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tremechian and Charles Barlow of Nacogdoches; granddaughters, Mahogany Hodge of Huntington and Benita Barlow of Nacogdoches; great-grandsons, Da’vion Yarbrough and Legend Hodge, both of Huntington; mother, Erma Lee Hodge of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Darlene Hodge, Glenn Hodge, Robert and Stephanie Hodge, all of Lufkin, Eric and Christina Hodge of Houston; sisters and brother-in-law, Joann and Ricky Argumon, Peggy Sturgis, Mattie Holmes, and Benita Holland, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alfonce Hodge Sr.; husband, Leroy McGrew; brothers, Alfonce Hodge, Jr. and Albert Joel Hodge; and sisters, Erma Humber and Shirley Hodge.
Queen Bearers will be Peggy Sturgis, Joann Argumon, Mattie Holmes and Benita Holland.
Pallbearers will be Achilles Hodge, DeMoya Hodge, Dalywnn Hodge, Robert Harper, Terence Hodge, and Arron Hodge.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Barlow, Robert Hodge, Eric Hodge, Dale Hodge, Glenn Hodge, Ricky Argumon, LaDonte Shepherd, and Joshua Simmons.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the services.
