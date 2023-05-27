Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Funeral services for Autrie Jlon “AJ” McGrew, 65, of Diboll will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Anthony Hodge and Pastor Jimmy Hadnot officiating. Interment will follow in Davis Memorial Garden.

Mrs. McGrew was born October 17, 1957 in Moscow, Texas to Erma Lee (Davis) and Alfonce Hodge, Sr., and died Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her residence.

