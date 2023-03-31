Memorial services for Azilee Butler-Jones, 66, of Lufkin, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday April 8, 2023 at the Colonial Mortuary Chapel in Lufkin, Tx.
Azilee was born October 28, 1956 in San Augustine, TX to the late Jim Butler and Azilee Holman. She passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, TX.
Azilee lived in Omaha, Nebraska with her brother and sisters where she graduated from Central High School. She moved to Lufkin, Tx and built a family of her own. She raised and protected her children to make sure they did not fall down the wrong path. Azilee loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was true fighter even when it was believed that she was too weak.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gregory Jones of Lufkin; three of her four sons, Brocoskey Butler (Arteasha) of Lancaster, Tx, Carlos Reagan, Kevin Reagan (Crystal), of Fort Worth, Tx, and daughter, LaToya Reagan of Fort Worth, Tx; and 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Sidney Butler, sisters Mary Ann Blan, Hallie Wafer, Jessie Fields (Eugene), Linda Murphy, and Bettie Henderson, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Reagan (2016), her parents, two brothers; and one sister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.