Funeral services for Barbara Ann (Barge) Sexton, 82, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Sexton was born March 11, 1940 in Zavalla, Texas to the late Bonnie (Walters) and Otis Barge, and died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Sexton was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She was the Office Manager at Angelina Radiology, from which she retired after many years of service, and finished out her working years working in the office of Dr. Roche. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be truly missed.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David, Sr. and Wendy Sexton of Lufkin; daughter, Khristi Sexton and Andrew Netherton, Jr. of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Jenifer and Adam Williamson, Zack and Tamara Conway, David Sexton, Jr., Grace Sexton; great-granddaughters, Makinzey Smith, Paige Williamson, Courtlin, and Sypher; sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Jerry Bishop of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William E. Sexton; grandson, Triston Hunter Conway; brothers, Arlin Barge, Otis Barge, Jr.; and sister, Loretta Barge McKinney.
Pallbearers will be David Sexton, Jr., Zack Conway, Al Alfano, Jr., Kevin Hight, Andy Sexton, and Joseph Sumrall.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
