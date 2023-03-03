Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Barbara Ann (Barge) Sexton

Funeral services for Barbara Ann (Barge) Sexton, 82, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

