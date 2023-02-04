Barbara Ann Schultz (Carroll)

Funeral services for Barbara Ann Carroll Schultz, 75, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Karen Norton officiating. Interment will follow at Narrow Way Cemetery in Hudson, Texas.
Barbara Ann Carroll Schultz was born March 10, 1947, in Huntsville Texas to Johnnie Lee Carroll and Edna Mae Holiday Carroll. She passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 in a Lufkin hospital.
She married David Schultz after dating for seven years on December 15, 1967. They were married for 55 years.
Barbara loved being a momma to all her daughters and anyone who crossed the threshold to her home. She was the greatest Nana ever to her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. She never missed a school event and was always the first to sign up as a room mother. Nothing made her happier than being able to bring a smile to a child’s face. She spent sixteen years as a dedicated band booster mom following her 3 daughters through their days in the Lufkin Panthers Band program.
Barbara loved being in church service where the Holy Spirit was allowed to work. She got to see her Lord being so awesome right before her eyes, seeing his work, goodness, love, and blessing in her and her family’s lives. She volunteered for Missionettes and served in Cleansing Stream.
Barbara is survived by her husband David Schultz; daughters, Dede McCarty and husband Rodney, Katrina Schultz and fiancé Chris Gonzales, and Ashley Boynton and Richard; granddaughters, Sydney Schultz Conner, Selah Privett and husband Joseph, Kaylee McCarty, Abbye Barnes, and Amber McCarty; great Granddaughter and ray of Sunshine Naomi Barbara Privett; brother John Wayne Carroll and wife Andrea; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Jim Heberling, Tom Schultz, Brenda and Linky Ham, Mike and Kathy Schultz, and Glenda and Jeff Barnes; special cousin Donald Bartee; along with numerous special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Meeting Barbara at the gates of heaven were her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Mattie Schultz; sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Carroll; son, David Dwayne; and daughters, Faith, Joy, Charity, Grace, Patience, and Hope.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence Purke, Robert Pope, Richard Boynton, Chris Gonzales, Joseph Privett, and Haygan Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney McCarty and Wayne Carroll.
The family of Barbara would like to thank the staff of CHI Memorial Emergency Room and ICU for the compassionate care above and beyond the expected care. Dr. Vivek Mangla for keeping her heart beating for all these years. Dr. Pramod Pinnamaneni and his staff for never giving up and for supporting our mom and dad, and Pineywoods Homehealth for providing excellent care to mom during this stressful time and always taking the time to answer all of mom’s questions and advocating for her care. And a big special thank you to Dr. Touray at CHI that listened to mom’s wishes and showed her respect and dignity. He followed and respected her wishes, took the time to explain everything to us, showed us compassion, and gave us his total support. Thank you sir. You are one of a kind doctor.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
