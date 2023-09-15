Visitation for Benjamin Malrey Pyle, age 95 of Apple Springs will begin Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. until funeral service time at 2:00 p.m. in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, with Michael Due officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs. Pallbearers: Neil White, Kevin Trlica, Aaron Rathbone, Chance Maddox, Aaron Pyle, Terry Witt Honorary Pallbearer: Marcus English Benjamin Malrey Pyle passed from this world to Jesus Christ's side in heaven September 12, 2023, at the age of 95. Benjamin was born September 27, 1927, in Apple Springs, Texas. He was the son of Uria Malrey Pyle and Nora Etta Burran. Ben was married to Mary Ellen Hartman, and they were married for over seventy years. They had two sons, Malrey and Dwight Pyle. The family spent many weekends at Nogales Prairie and Apple Springs, Texas. Happy times were spent with many of the Pyle Clan at annual family reunions, easter egg hunts, and Christmas gatherings. Ben's hobbies and pursuits were farming, ranching, hunting, and lecturing. He and Ellen enjoyed over twenty-five years of retirement on their property in Helmic, Texas. He was an enthusiast for education and enlightenment. He accomplished a theology degree and an MA degree from Liberty University at the age of sixty-six. Ben enjoyed working in the banking world for many years and held various executive positions. In 1986-1987, he held the position of Federal Bank Examiner for the Farm Credit Bureau. He was also a political activist and civic activist and held many positions in Trinity County. Within this scope, he received the outstanding leadership award from the Mount Zion Cemetery Association. He served as President of the Angelina County Genealogy Society for a number of years and was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Lufkin Chapter. Ben's passion was the Marine Corp. for WWII where he was with the US maritime service and merchant marines in 1944-1946. He was also with the US Marine Corp. from 1946-1957. He had many long-time military friends and loved telling countless military stories to his family. Mr. Pyle is survived by his two sons, Malrey Nathan Pyle and wife, Jan of Helmic, TX, and Dwight Dana Pyle and wife, Sharon of Trinity, TX; granddaughter, Madison Breanne Pyle of Baytown, TX; sister, Anzo (Ann) English Richardson and husband, Kent; special niece, Barbara (Bobbie) Holloway; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Pyle is preceded in death by his loving parents, Uria Malrey Pyle and Nora Etta Pyle; wife, Mary Ellen Pyle; brothers: Mervin Pyle (infant), Clyde Pyle, Charlie Pyle, William Pyle, James Pyle, Peledge Pyle, Clarence Pyle, James Pyle, Johnny Melvin Pyle, Judd Francis Pyle, and D.L. Pyle; sister, Clara Pyle Cook; also, numerous loving and caring grand, great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Please share your memories with the family and sign our online guestbook @www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Articles
- DPS: Man dies late Friday after walking into path of truck on Highway 69 just south of Lufkin
- Four people injured in two separate crashes less than two hours apart on Highway 69 near FM 326
- Angler tops IGFA all-tackle world record with 283-pounder from Rayburn
- PCA police arrest woman after marijuana cigarettes found in vehicle
- Friends, family share memories of community leader Ronnie Robinson
- Man flown to hospital, another person injured in home explosion on Junge Road
- Fall VFW Carnival offering indoor vendors, earlier dates
- POLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 13 arrests
- Alligator removed from Jones Lake Tuesday night
- Young, Panthers rally past Tigers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.