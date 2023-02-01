Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Beth Allgood

Funeral services for Beth Allgood, 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.

