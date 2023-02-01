Beth Allgood
Funeral services for Beth Allgood, 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Allgood was born September 5, 1932 in East Mountain, Texas to the late Arabelle Elizabeth (Fenton) and Floyd Harrison, and died Sunday, January 29, 2023 in a hospital in Tyler.
Beth grew up with her three siblings in Longview, Texas. She was a majorette with the Lobo Band and was proud of marching in the Cotton Bowl festivities on New Year’s Day, 1950. She graduated in 1950 and soon after met Scott Evans whom she married and together, they were blessed with three children. After losing Scott to cancer, Beth met and married Perry Allgood in Lufkin, Texas. The two added another daughter to the family. They loved hosting volleyball games and parties at their home and enjoyed traveling with their bridge group, “Uplift Society”. Beth loved working with youth at First Baptist, Pampa and First Baptist, Lufkin. She and Perry enjoyed years of rocking babies with friends in the nursery at First Baptist, Lufkin. Beth loved to read and was an amazing seamstress. She was a life-long lover of music and song-and-dance movies.
Survivors include her son, Hank Evans of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Steve Ewton of Timpson, Greta and Eric Rich, Nina and Kevin Boudreaux, all of Lufkin; stepdaughter, Diana Kryfko of Dallas; grandchildren and spouses, Mason and Sarah Ewton of Denison, Jacob and Karla Ewton of Frisco, Bethany and Christopher Ward of Fort Worth, Hannah and Derek Lambert of Boyd, Scott Rich of Austin, Catherine Rich of Dallas, Madelyn Boudreaux of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Caroline Boudreaux of Lufkin; six great-grandsons; five great-granddaughters; nephew, Patrick Harrison; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 16 years, Scott Evans; husband of 38 years, Perry Allgood; brothers and sister-in-law, Paul and Patricia Harrison, Jack Harrison; sister and brother-in-law, Katie and James Todd; nephews, David Harrison and Lyle Harrison; and niece, Cora Todd.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior the service in the Great Hall at First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
