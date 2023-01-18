Bettie Fink Scott
Bettie F. Scott, 84, was born April 20, 1938 in Italy, Texas and entered the heavenly presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Mrs. Scott was the only child of Opal Gordon Fink and Joe Bailey Fink. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In 1955 she graduated from Kerens High School. Bettie married her high school sweetheart on September 1, 1956 and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. They moved to Lufkin in 1959 and were blessed with two daughters and a son. She and her husband, Ray were longtime members of First Baptist Church, Lufkin where she volunteered on Sundays in the church library and was involved in her children’s activities.
Bettie earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education at Stephen F. Austin State University. She then earned a certification in Library Science at Sam Houston State University. She enjoyed her time at Brookhollow Elementary as a teacher and Anderson Elementary as the librarian.
In later years of their life, Bettie and Ray enjoyed visits to their hometown in Kerens reconnecting with lifelong friends and family. They cherished the opportunity of being an integral part of the planning and construction of the new Kerens Public Library which opened its doors in 2008. They were also involved in establishing and supporting the Kerens Ex-Students Association (KESA) in which Kerens ISD students benefit. In 2015 they were honored as the Grand Marshals of the Kerens Homecoming Parade.
Bettie relished her role as a mother but truly excelled as a grandmother. She and her husband treasured their time spent with the grandchildren. Her true passion in life was her family, all children and animals. She left a strong legacy of love for her children and grandchildren, and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Susan and Terry Morgan and Julie Scott, of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Sarah Taylor and husband Wes, Scott Morgan of Lufkin; Adam Scott and wife Tashina of Dallas, Luke Scott and wife Kellie of New Jersey; Jennifer Renfro and husband Clint of Fort Worth and Jackson Treadwell of College Station. Great grandchildren, Banks, Harrison and Ford Renfro; cousin, Charlie Ann Martinez of Ennis; many other relatives and friends and her loyal furry friend and protector, Cullen.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, son Steven Scott and grandson Patrick Scott.
Services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kerens City Cemetery in Kerens with Pastor Mark Newton officiating. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Lufkin in the Reich Chandler Great Hall.
The family would like to thank her loyal caregivers and the staff of Hospice in the Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901, Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, the Kerens Public Library, 1215 Colket, Kerens, Texas 75144 or the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
