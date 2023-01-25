Carroway hunt square

Funeral services for Betty Lou Watlington Barley, 89, of Huntington will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Berry Cemetery.

Mrs. Barley was born August 20, 1933 in Riverside, Texas to the late May Louvena (Kelly) and James Marlin Watlington, and died Sunday, January 22, 2023 in a local hospice facility.

