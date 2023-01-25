Funeral services for Betty Lou Watlington Barley, 89, of Huntington will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Barley was born August 20, 1933 in Riverside, Texas to the late May Louvena (Kelly) and James Marlin Watlington, and died Sunday, January 22, 2023 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Barley was a 1951 graduate of Huntsville High School and she attended the Business School for Secretaries. She worked for Tenneco as a legal secretary for more than 10 years. Mrs. Barley was a member of Professional Secretaries International and was once named Secretary of the Year.
She married the love of her life, Alton Barley, after meeting him on a blind date. They were married six months later on December 18, 1953. They were blessed with three loving children, Hayden, Julie, and Steve. She was very athletic and coached softball. They lived in Pasadena until they retired in 1992 and moved to Huntington. They had a garden, and she would do all the canning. She was an excellent cook, especially her blackberry cobbler, Sunday roast, and chicken and dumplings. Mrs. Barley also loved camping and fishing whenever she got the chance. She loved dancing and was a member of two square dance groups. She was a good seamstress and could make anything she set her mind to. Mrs. Barley, also known to many as “Gran”, loved her kids and grandkids. Give her a minute and she would let you know about them all. She had the gift of gab and would talk your ear off.
Mrs. Barley was part of the greatest generation that sacrificed for the people she cared about. She was a great lady that exemplified everything about what a lady should be. Mrs. Barley was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church.
She loved the Astros too!
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Alton T. Barley of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Hayden and Jeanette Barley of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Jimmy Fikaris of Houston; son, Steve Barley of La Porte; grandchildren, Katie Fikaris, Brian Pullen, Travis Pullen and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, Keaton Pullen, Kynzlee Pullen, Morgan Smith, and Preston Bozeman; great-great-grandson, Weston Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Betty Watlington; sister-in-law, Ruth Watlington; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Marlin Watlington and May Louvena (Kelly) Watlington; brother, Allen Watlington; and sister-in-law, Judy Watlington.
Pallbearers will be Eric Russell, Brandon Russell, Chris Barley, Tom Hilton, Stephen Hilton, and Patrick Kelly.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alton Inman, Cody Inman, Jody Watlington, Joe M. Watlington, Brian Pullen, Travis Pullen, and Keaton Pullen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington First Baptist Church, 702 N Main Street, Huntington, Texas 75949 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
Lunch will be served at Huntington First Baptist Church from 11:00 am to 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.