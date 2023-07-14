Funeral services for Betty Truett, 87, of Lufkin will be held Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lamar Denby officiating. A private interment will be held in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Truett was born May 28, 1936 in the Shawnee Prairie Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Vivian (Foster) and Lee Grissett, and died Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in a local hospital.
Betty married Robert Glenn Truett in Highway Missionary Baptist Church in 1954, where she became and remained an active and devoted member. Her passion was being a librarian. She worked at McMullen Memorial Library for more than 10 years and she was instrumental in expanding the library at the Neches House. Betty was a member of the Garden Club for many years. She enjoyed travelling with Glenn and playing 42 with their friends.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Lisa Truett of China Spring, Robert and Connie Truett of Huntington; grandchildren and their spouses, Morgan and Wade Fitzgerald, John and Amber Brandenburg, Mallory and Ryan Weaver, Landry Truett, Callie Truett, Cambry Truett, Heather Perez and Alex Navarro, Blake and Shelby Stout; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, Cindy Hammond and husband Harry, Melanie Kolb and husband Shane; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Robert Glenn Truett; daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Jay Brandenburg; great-grandchild, Seager Stout; sister, Marilee Reeves; and nephew, David Reeves.
Pallbearers will be John Brandenburg, Wade Fitzgerald, Rick Hill, Tony Ellington, Ryan Weaver, and Blake Stout.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Flournoy, Buddy Lowery, and Landry Truett.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service.
