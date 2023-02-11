Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Bettye Grace (Baker) Platt

Funeral services for Bettye Grace (Baker) Platt of Lufkin will be held Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church Lufkin with Brother Bryan South and Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

