Bettye Grace (Baker) Platt
Funeral services for Bettye Grace (Baker) Platt of Lufkin will be held Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church Lufkin with Brother Bryan South and Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
What a jewel we lost today. A mother so full of love, hope, faith, and forgiveness. She was a true and faithful servant of the Lord, her personal savior. She was an angel amongst us.
Bettye Grace Baker Platt was born August 2, 1929 in Haslam, Texas to Dave and Leila Hinson Baker. She gained her angel wings Friday, February 10, 2023, at the age of 93. She joined the love of her life in Heaven, K.C. Platt, for a joyous celebration. They were married November 16, 1946 for 62 years until his death in 2008. Their union began on the first day of deer season in 1946, which later was a big part of conversations with various hunters.
Mom and Dad, better known as Muddye and Papa, owned and operated Southland Feeders Supply and Yardworks, Unlimited and were an integral part of the community. They loved meeting people and sharing their knowledge of animals and plants with others. Truly, no one loved their work and community more than Mom and Dad.
They were members of the First United Methodist Church for over 65 years, where Muddye taught two year olds Sunday School Class for over 40 years. She loved telling the littles all about Jesus and encouraged them to share pennies, nickels, and quarters every Sunday for Jesus. This was definitely her calling as she always had a following of tiny hugs and love. Mom continued to keep up with her “babies” and their families, even after she was no longer able to teach.
Volunteering at the gift shop, The Gift Giver, at Woodland Heights was a joy and delight to Mom. She looked forward to her shifts and balancing the cash register! This was a challenge she took seriously! She formed many wonderful friendships at the gift shop that she cherished.
What a wonderful cook and bake Muddye was as she often treated family and friends to meals and goodies. This was Moms way of showing love and kept her busy and happy. She was well known for delivering cookies, cakes, and pies much to the delight of all who received them.
Thankfully, this was a trait she instilled in Jill and Leslie.
If you were in the presence of Bettye Platt, you knew she loved to talk, another trait passed through the family all the way to Camille, the two year old great-granddaughter. You may have felt captive at times by her conversations, but you always left knowing something about everything. And her green thumb was a much needed touch to anything that grows. How she loved working in her yard.
Mom loved more fiercely than could be imagined. Family was always a priority with Mom and she thanked God daily for the blessings of her life with family and friends. You would be honored and thankful to be a part of her tribe.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Morton of Terrell; son, Steve Platt of Moscow; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Mike Carswell of Lufkin; grandchildren, Stephen J. Morton III, Julie Clifton and Mark, Patrick Day and Leslie, Leslie Ball and Kris; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Natalie, Morgan, Taylor, Parker, Brett, Luke, and Camille; and “adopted” daughter, Pam Anderson Taylor; a host of nieces and nephews, including Lela Parrish of Beaumont; and her loving cat, Abigail.
Bettye was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Ada Collins Baker; and her spouse, K.C. Platt. She also survived her sons-in-law, Alan Day and Stephen Morton. Mom was the last of seven sisters, Georgia, Jimmie, Billie, Jackie, Flickie, Punkie, and Dottie; two brothers, W.C. and Dave; and five stepsiblings, Lillian, Linnie, W.F., Arva, and Ava.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Day, Kris Ball, Mark Clifton, Steve Milligan, Stephen Raley, and Trey Henderson.
Honorary pallbearers will be the special prayer warriors of Tulane Kid’s Academy as well as special and loving friends that continued supporting her in her later years, Mary Reeves, Ellen Miller, Marsha Eppley, Morgan McKay, Joann Donahoe, Neva Brown, and Kevin Terry.
The family wishes to acknowledge Affinity Hospice and The Joseph House for the extraordinary love and care shown to Bettye.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or First United Methodist Church Lufkin, 805 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or any children’s program of your choice in her honor.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
