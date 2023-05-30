Graveside services for Beverly Faye Henderson Hancock, 74, of Lufkin, TX will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Largent Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, with visitation to follow, at Timberland Drive Church of Christ with Reagan McClenny officiating.
Beverly was born May 6, 1949, in Rock Springs, WY and peacefully died Saturday, May 27, 2023, in her Lufkin home with family present. She was raised in Pine Bluff, AR with her twin sister where she was valedictorian of her high school class. She attended Florida College where she obtained her AA degree with honors.
While in Florida, Bev - as she was known to family and friends - met Harold, the love of her life and they were married in 1969. They eventually moved to Lufkin, TX where they have resided for almost 37 years while worshiping and working with Timberland Drive Church of Christ. She was his Helpmeet throughout life, supporting his evangelism, preaching, and eldership in the church. Together, Harold and Beverly raised three children. Bev cherished her role as a mother, nurturing her children with unconditional love, wisdom, and values rooted in her Christian faith. May 30th would be her and Harold's 54th wedding anniversary.
Bev enjoyed travel and game-time with family, reading, and time spent with friends. She and Harold would regularly visit Branson, MO and Gatlinburg, TN where she would marvel at God's pallet of colors. She was a long-time children's bible class teacher, with multiple generations benefitting from her knowledge, wisdom, and creativity as she taught Bible stories.
Immediate family left to cherish her memory are her husband Harold Hancock, their children Brett (and Stacy), Dena (and friend Billy Lumpkin, Jr.), and Keith (and Laurie). She was Grammy to Brianne (and Sam) Walker, Brooke (and Ethan) Shutt, Briley (and Jesse) Roy, Bralynn Hancock, Ian Hancock, Anna Hancock, and one great-grandchild, Rosie Walker. In addition, numerous other relatives and friends are blessed by her memory.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents Bob and Betty Henderson, her twin sister Brenda Wall, and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Hancock.
Beverly Hancock was a gentle pillar of strength. She is remembered as a fine example of a worthy woman, who was kind, warm, and always welcoming. She lovingly and faithfully served God, her family, and her church family. She will be dearly missed.
Pallbearers will be Ian Hancock, Stephen Wall, Andy Adams, Deck Penn, Jim Penn, Shawn Penn, and Ty Thornton.
Contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, online at www.mdanderson.org.
