Graveside services for Beverly Faye Henderson Hancock, 74, of Lufkin, TX will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Largent Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, with visitation to follow, at Timberland Drive Church of Christ with Reagan McClenny officiating.

Beverly was born May 6, 1949, in Rock Springs, WY and peacefully died Saturday, May 27, 2023, in her Lufkin home with family present. She was raised in Pine Bluff, AR with her twin sister where she was valedictorian of her high school class. She attended Florida College where she obtained her AA degree with honors.