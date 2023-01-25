Graveside service for Billie Wondene Durant, 85, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Liberty Cemetery with Bro. Michael Henson officiating.
Mrs. Durant was born May 15, 1937 in Leggett, Texas, daughter to the late Vela (Cryer) and Ray Warren, and raised by Paul Hawkins. She passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in a local hospital.
Billie taught Sunday school, liked painting, crafting, cooking and spending time with her family, shelling peas, canning making jelly, and talking on the phone with Aunt Dorothy.
Survivors include husband, Robert Durant of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Michael Henson of Huntington; sons, Benton Durant and Justin Durant of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jenni and Curt Pinner, Chris Henson, Amber and Brian “Doc” Frankens, Jessica and Thomas Moore, Kasey Durant, Kade Durant, Jake and Kendall Durant, Kalie Durant, Katlyn Durant, Sarah Nichols, Amanda Jumper; stepbrother, Ronnie Hawkins; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey Durant; brothers, Ray Warren and James Warren; stepsister, Joyce Brown; and stepbrother, Kenneth Hawkins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
