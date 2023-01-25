Gipson square 0413

Graveside service for Billie Wondene Durant, 85, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Liberty Cemetery with Bro. Michael Henson officiating.

Mrs. Durant was born May 15, 1937 in Leggett, Texas, daughter to the late Vela (Cryer) and Ray Warren, and raised by Paul Hawkins. She passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in a local hospital.

