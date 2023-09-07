Billy Glenn Lewis Sep 7, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Billy Glenn Lewis, 78, of Etoile, TX, passed away peacefully Sunday September 3, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman dies after being struck by pickup Monday night in front of Cafe Del RioLufkin ISD board OKs budget, tax rate during tumultuous meetingTwo people hospitalized late Monday after two-vehicle rollover crash in HomerDiboll firefighter dies after crash while en route to fireSheriff's office: Hudson fire now mostly contained; no structures or homes in dangerFall VFW Carnival offering indoor vendors, earlier datesYouth football groups complain that baseball groups continue to use Morris Frank ParkLPD: Man flown to hospital after crashing ambulance stolen from Lufkin hospital into gas pump at Rusk store following pursuitOne woman dies, two men suffer injuries in pair of Labor Day crashesFormer East Texas mayor sentenced to five years in prison for child obscenity violations Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
