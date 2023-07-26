Funeral services for Bob Lee Westbrook, 76, will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Cowart and Pastor Robert Forrest officiating. Masonic rites will be recited under the auspices of the Wells Masonic Lodge #915 A.F. & A.M. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.
Bob Lee Westbrook, lifelong resident of the Allentown/Central Community in Pollok, Texas, was born Monday, July 21, 1947, the second born son to Harold Lee Westbrook and Dorothy Mae (Allen) Westbrook. He died to this earth Monday, July 24, 2023 in Lufkin — having fought the good fight and finishing his race.
He and his wife of 47 years, Linda, lived on “Fenley Flat” land that was inherited by him from his parents.
He began work in 1969 at the age of 21 at the Lufkin Trailer Plant as a parts clerk. That year saw the arrival of his first and only child, Kelli, which was a difficult birth for Linda. In years to come she would be asked why they never had any more children and her reply would be that Bob feared she might die during birth and he would have to raise two children alone. He began as a parts clerk but would retire as the Plant Superintendent with 34 years of service.
He did things the old way and liked it. Bob Westbrook was an avid hunter and farmer. He and his wife were longtime members of O’Quinn Baptist Church where he was a faithful servant to the Lord in leading Sunday school for 30 years. He was a member of the Wells Masonic Lodge #915 A.F. & A.M.
Those surviving to cherish his memory include his only child, daughter, Kelli Boles and husband Bud of Pollok; grandson, Colton Boles and wife Robin of Lufkin; granddaughter, Katelyn Usleton and husband Kaleb of Natchitoches, Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Carter Boles, Anna Beth Boles, and Olivia June Usleton; brother, Mike Westbrook and wife Gwyn of Pollok; nephews, Kevin Westbrook, and Roy Westbrook and wife Hila, all of Pollok; brothers-in-law, Kevin Crawford and wife Susan of Hudson and David Crawford and wife Susan of Pollok; special friends, Pastor Steve Cowart, J.C. Crawford, Jackie Nichols, Frank Fredregill, Billy Joe Creekmore, and Royce Oliver; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda June (Crawford) Westbrook; and niece, Amy Westbrook.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Westbrook, Reid Westbrook, Rory Westbrook, Kevin Westbrook, Roy Westbrook, and Pete Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Masons of the Wells Masonic Lodge #915 A.F. & A.M.
The family would like to thank all of his caregivers at Castle Pines who have taken wonderful care of him these past three years.
Memorial contributions may be made to O’Quinn Baptist Church, 7483 US Highway 69 N, Pollok, Texas 75969.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.