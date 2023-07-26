Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Bob Lee Westbrook

Funeral services for Bob Lee Westbrook, 76, will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Cowart and Pastor Robert Forrest officiating. Masonic rites will be recited under the auspices of the Wells Masonic Lodge #915 A.F. & A.M. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.