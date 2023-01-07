Funeral services for Bobby Elton Pinner, 87, of Huntington will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Huntington United Methodist Church with Reverend Martin Doran officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Pinner was born December 26, 1935 in the Rocky Hill Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Bessie (Yeates) and Fletcher Pinner, and died Thursday, January 5, 2023 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Pinner was raised in Rocky Hill and was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran, assigned to an LST ship which evacuated refugees from North Vietnam. Bobby worked for Texas Foundries for more than 30 years, employed as a mechanic, welder and electrician, and retired as a supervisor. He had the ability to fix anything. If Papa couldn’t fix it, it was broke.
Bobby was an amazing gardener, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros. He was a founding member of the Huntington Youth Summer Baseball Program, coaching for over 20 years, including his own children. He never missed a ballgame in which his children participated. Mr. Pinner was a member of Huntington United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Ross and Kim Pinner of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Larry Cernosek of Royse City; son, Samuel Pinner of Huntington; grandchildren and spouses, Chris and Maria Pinner, Casey and Debbie Pinner, Travis and Briana Pinner, Makenzie and Matt Roan, and Kayla and Keaton Nye; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Mr. Pinner was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 66 years, Carole Ann (Jungblut) Pinner; and siblings, Fay Pinner, Mae Johnson, Joe Pinner, Radford “Punk” Pinner, Jimmie Pinner, and Tommy Pinner.
Pallbearers will be Chris Pinner, Casey Pinner, Travis Pinner, Matt Roan, Keaton Nye, and Brennan Johnson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the services at Huntington United Methodist Church.
