Brandy Michele Stewart Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Brandy Michele Stewart Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandy Michele StewartGraveside services for Brandy Michele Stewart, 48, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Gilbert Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Stan King officiating.Mrs. Stewart was born April 2, 1974 in San Augustine, Texas to Nancy Jane (Coulter) and E.C. Kennon, and died Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at her residence.She is survived by her husband, Jeff Stewart of Lufkin and numerous friends and other relatives.Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, P.O. Box 676226, Dallas, Texas 75267.The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Politics Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeputies arrest two Lufkin men on meth, fentanyl charges after traffic stop on Atkinson DriveGrand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting multiple young boysHarmony Hill pastor to retire after 50 years of serviceHead-on crash in Nacogdoches kills 2-year-old, injures 6 others2/11/23 Restaurant inspectionsGreen, Diedra Lee plead guilty in Diboll woman's deathCounty to consider tax abatement, restructuring at sheriff's officeExpelled PCA student in juvenile detention center for reportedly bringing gun to schoolCountry music star McCreery headlining UBank’s Good for Country concertLufkin teen taken to Conroe hospital after wreck at King's Row Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.