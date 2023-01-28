shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Brenda A. Netherton, 57, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Cemetery in Lufkin.

Mrs. Netherton was born on August 20, 1965, in Lubbock, Texas, to the late Rushel Bruce King and Patricia Ann (Thomas) Stahl, and died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Longview, Texas.

