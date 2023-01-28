Funeral services for Brenda A. Netherton, 57, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mrs. Netherton was born on August 20, 1965, in Lubbock, Texas, to the late Rushel Bruce King and Patricia Ann (Thomas) Stahl, and died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Longview, Texas.
Brenda loved her family, but the love of her life was her 4-year-old granddaughter, Josie Claire. She was a very giving person. She was a good, dependable wife, mother, sister, and friend. She could always be depended on. She loved her dogs. Brenda was someone who never gave up and was a fighter to the end.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Henry Netherton of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and David Martin of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Laura Netherton of Nobel, OK; granddaughter, Josie Claire Martin of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Missey and Greg Johnson of Clarksville, TN; brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Tracy King of Salina, KS; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Candy King of Clarksville, TN; brother, Jerry Kelley of Clarksville, TN; and best friend and sister-in-law, Sheila Netherton of Lufkin, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ann Stahl, and biological father Rusty King.
Pallbearers will be David Martin, Dennis Netherton, Kenneth Netherton, Stephen Netherton, Kendrick King, Andrew Netherton III, and Perry Morales.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
