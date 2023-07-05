Gipson square 0413

Brooks Loden Reynolds

Graveside services for Brooks Loden Reynolds are planned for Thursday morning, July 6, at 10 at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin. Born on March 8, 1936 to Essie Brookshire Reynolds and Clem Branch Reynolds, Brooks entered Eternal Life on July 3 at his residence. He was a Believer in Christ, and he is now safely home with the Lord. We give thanks for the unselfish life of this dear man, for he finished honorably the race set before him.