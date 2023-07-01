Funeral services for Cara RaeAnn Murry, 41, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dana Walker and Brother Carl Ray Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Ben F. Walker Cemetery.
Cara was born September 13, 1981 in Lufkin, Texas to and passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in a hospital in Galveston.
Cara was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and was a former Manager at the UPS Store where she had worked for 17 years. She was of the Christian faith.
Cara was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, niece and cousin. She was a very giving person and had a great sense of humor. No matter what, she always loved to laugh! Cara was adventurous, enjoying hiking, skydiving, fishing at the lake, and trips to the beach. Always up for a fun trip, Cara loved to travel.
Cara’s greatest joy and favorite thing was spending time with her children and watching them play sports. Cara loved a great movie night, decorating for the holidays, especially dressing up for Halloween, and cooking for her family.
Survivors include her children, Caiden Murry, Madison Murry, Sawyer Murry, all of Conroe; mother, Carla Walker Smith of Lufkin; maternal grandparents, Carl Ray and Chloe Walker of Lufkin; uncles, Dennis Walker of Huntington, Dana Walker of Lufkin; aunt, LaRae Sanford of Lufkin; and numerous cousins and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her brother, R.E. Smith; great-grandparents, Victor and Hazel Bass; uncles, Jeremy Walker, Ory Sanford; and cousin, Joe Buck Walker.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Walker, Colin Gibson, Justin Walker, Jessica Walker, James Gibson, and LaRae Sanford.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ben F. Walker Cemetery Association, 456 Ben Walker Drive, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
