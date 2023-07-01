Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Funeral services for Cara RaeAnn Murry, 41, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dana Walker and Brother Carl Ray Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Ben F. Walker Cemetery.

Cara was born September 13, 1981 in Lufkin, Texas to and passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in a hospital in Galveston.